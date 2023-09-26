Richmond city leaders betting big on childcare: 'We must do more to address this crisis.'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Leaders with Richmond's City Council are hoping that taking on the childcare shortage in the city will be enough to win over votes for the proposed casino referendum.

Monday night during the city council meeting, a resolution introduced by Mayor Levar Stoney that would establish the first ever Richmond child care and education trust fund passed unanimously.

However, the fund all depends on Richmond voters approving the casino referendum this November.

The money for the fund will come from the annual gaming tax revenue from the resort and casino. That's an estimated $19 million according to the city.

The Mayor's office says the fund will make child care costs and early education more affordable by reducing out of pocket costs for families. They add that the fund will also help community based providers increase their capacity and increase pay for workers.

Ahead of the City Council meeting on Monday, a group of Richmond mothers spoke out in favor of the effort.

"As more and more parents are having to decide whether to stay home with their child or go to work, they're having to make that decision. We must do more to address this crisis. And I'm proud that the city is finally taken steps to do just that," said Kelly Crowder a mother and teacher in support of the fund.

Those who oppose the casino coming to Richmond say that the referendum was already voted down and they are worried that the project hurts low-income families and the working class.

Early voting for the referendum is already underway.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!