Richmond City Council votes on how to use federal funds

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond decided on more than $77 million in federal funds at a Monday night meeting.

This is the first wave of money the city is receiving from the federal government to aid in recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly $36 million will go towards the general fund, more than $28 will go towards capital improvements, more than $12 million will go to the stormwater utility budget and $1 million will go to the water budget.

$10 million of the $36 million headed to the general fund will go into an affordable housing trust fund. Several members of the public spoke in support of this on Monday night, saying many in Richmond have a hard time finding safe, affordable housing.

Other allocations include millions in support of children and families.

City leaders said this was a top priority for residents who weighed in when the city asked for public input.

The second-largest chunk of money for capital improvements is headed to the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community facilities budget. That will include four new community centers at TB Smith, Southside, Calhoun and Lucks Field.

Millions are also set to go to redevelopment at Creighton Court and Highland Grove.

"I believe this funding is an opportunity for transformational changes his amendment delivers on that promise with investments and people programs and places that will help our city recover and continue to thrive," Lincoln Saunder, Richmond's Chief Administrative offer, said.

In total, the city will receive $155 million. The second chunk of money, which will also be around $77 million, is expected later next year.

The city said these projects fall in line with guidelines set by the treasury department.

The city will have to submit quarterly reports to the treasury detailing spending and the city council will also be updated.

Click here for a full link to a breakdown of the spending.