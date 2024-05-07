Watch Now
Richmond City Council to vote Wednesday on new Diamond District financing plan

BizSense
Posted at 6:36 AM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 06:36:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- With a vote scheduled Wednesday on the city’s revamped proposal to finance the ballpark-anchored Diamond District development, Richmonders for and against the new plan will have a chance to step up to the plate and be heard by City Council.

A special meeting is scheduled for 3 p.m. tomorrow for council to consider a group of ordinances that would advance the new approach to financing the stadium and infrastructure improvements for the Diamond District’s first phase, the scope of which has changed along with the funding method.

Citizens can weigh in during Wednesday’s hearing, which was initially planned to be held at council’s April 22 meeting but was moved to the May 8 special meeting.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

