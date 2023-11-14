Richmond City Council opens applications for interim 9th District member

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond City Council is now asking residents of the Richmond South Central 9th Voter District, who are interested in serving as an interim Councilmember, to apply to possibly be appointed.

City Council is looking to fill the seat of Councilmember Mike Jones following his election to the Virginia House of Delegates.

Councilmember Jones tendered his resignation as a member of City Council which takes effect on December 31, 2023. That means the interim member will serve from January 1, 2024 through December 31, 2024.

If you are interested in serving as the district's Councilmember can apply online through the Richmond City Clerk website.

"...then we'll hold interviews, they will be public," explained Delegate-elect Mike Jones. "They'll come down to council and they'll say hey, here's who I am. Here's why I want to be appointed to this seat. And then Council will deliberate and make its final decision and determination on December the 11th."

Those interviews will be held on Monday December 4th from 4:00 p.m. till 5:30 p.m. Additional contact information to candidates will be provided, as needed.

