Who is running for Richmond City Council?

RICHMOND, Va. -- Although the national figures get all the headlines, many political experts will tell you the local races — like Richmond City Council — likely have a greater impact on how you live out your day-to-day life.

With a few members stepping aside and several veterans on the council facing challenges, the makeup of Richmond's council could look much different following November's elections.

Monday evening, the Richmond Crusade for Voters hosted a City Council candidate forum at Third Street Bethel AME Church in Jackson Ward, which was rescheduled because of Tropical Storm Debby.

CBS 6 thought it was a good time to provide Richmond voters with resources on who is running in each district. You can learn more about the Richmond Crusade of Voters forum here.

1st District — West End

Three men are vying for the seat vacated by Andreas Addison, who decided to run for mayor instead.

  • Andrew "Gumby" Breton is a local organizer and president of the Mary Munford PTA
  • Zac Walker is the former president of the Monument Avenue Park Civic Association
  • Paul Goldman is a former adviser to Mayor Douglas Wilder and a frequent critic of City Hall

2nd District — North Central

Katherine Jordan is seeking her second full term and is running unopposed.

3rd District — Northside

  • City Council Vice President Ann Lambert is seeking her second full term in the seat
  • Kenya Gibson serves the 3rd District on the School Board and is a local advocate
  • Maria Carra Rose is a former HR consultant and local activist

4th District — Southwest

City Council President Kristen Nye elected to not seek her third term, and Sara Abubaker, the director of strategic communications at the Collegiate School, is running unopposed.

5th District — Central

Stephanie Lynch is running unopposed for her second full term.

6th District — Gateway

  • Ellen Robertson has represented the 6th District on the City Council for 20 years and won easily when facing past challengers
  • Tavares Floydis George Floyd's cousin and a local lawyer and business owner
  • Willie Hilliard is a local barber and president of the Brookland Park Boulevard Business Association

7th District — East End

  • Cynthia Newbille has represented Richmond's East End on the council since 2009 and won handily in each election since her first
  • Community organizer Eric Sundberg is serving in a legislative leadership role in the office of Del. Joshua Cole

8th District — South Central

9th District — Southside

Richmond voters can find the district they live in here. All voters can check their voting registration status and other election-related topics here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

