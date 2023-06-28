Watch Now
Richmond City Council approves apartment towers next to Legend Brewing

A rendering of Avery Hall’s proposed project.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 10:41:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. — A new development that will drastically change the Manchester skyline is a go. Richmond City Council voted Monday night to approve Avery Hall Investments’ special-use permit application for a pair of high-rise apartment buildings at 301 W. Sixth St. next to Legend Brewing. Reaching 16 and 17 stories and totaling over 550 units, Avery Hall’s project is one of the highest-density developments proposed in the city in recent years.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

