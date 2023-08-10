Watch Now
Could Richmond (would Richmond) get rid of the 'strong Mayor' setup Doug Wilder championed?

Doug Wilder
MANUEL BALCE CENETA/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richmond, Va., Mayor Doug Wilder speaks about the U.S. National Slavery Museum in Fredericksburg, Va., during a luncheon gathering at the National Press Club, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2006, in Washington.
Doug Wilder
Posted at 8:51 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 08:51:16-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nearly two decades after changing its form of government to the current mayor-council setup, the City of Richmond is mulling potential alterations to its charter that could include a return back to what it had before. A commission tasked last year by City Council to recommend potential revisions to the 75-year-old charter has completed its review and presented a report that the city released late last week.

The report presents four primary sets of recommendations, including updating the city charter document to give it more clarity; revising the current mayor-council form of government concerning powers and responsibilities of the mayor, council, chief administrative officer and city attorney; and staggering council members’ four-year terms.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

