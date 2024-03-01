Watch Now
Richmond church buys bigger building, wraps up $2.7M renovation

BizSense
Posted at 6:23 AM, Mar 01, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- After selling off a site it once eyed for its new home, a local church has made a move into bigger digs by way of renovating an existing house of worship.

From the Heart Church Ministries of Richmond is wrapping up a multimillion-dollar renovation of the former Abundant Life Church of Christ building at 3300 Neale St. From the Heart has relocated there from its previous location at 2401 Byron St., about a half-mile away.

From the Heart bought the 16,000-square-foot building a year ago from Abundant Life, which remains nearby after downsizing to a building it owns a block away.

Henrico records show From the Heart paid $2.25 million for the property, which spans 38 acres at Neale Street’s intersection with Goodell Road. The property was assessed by the county last year at $2.18 million.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

