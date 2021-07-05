Watch
Richmond church hosts ‘Give Me Liberty’ reenactment on Fourth of July

Posted at 12:01 AM, Jul 05, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Some folks celebrated Independence Day by reflecting on the historical moments that led up to the founding of the United States.

St. John's Church in Richmond held its annual “Liberty or Death Reenactment” featuring professional actors in 1770s garb portraying historical figures like Patrick Henry and George Washington.

The delegates engaged in the debates of the Second Virginia Convention, which led up to Patrick Henry's immortal "Give me liberty, or give me death!” speech.

The performance was followed with a reading of the Declaration of Independence.

