Muralist paints the unique ideas of young patients at Richmond Children’s Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. -- Families and guests at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU can find an escape from reality through a newly-unveiled mural at the Children’s Pavilion.

In support of the newly opened Children’s Tower, Children’s Hospital Foundation launched "Leave Your Mark," a community-wide campaign aimed at encouraging the entire Richmond community to give, no matter the amount.

The campaign engaged long-time and first-time donors alike to bring an element of joy and creativity to the Children’s Tower in the form of a suggestion-based mural, according to a press release.

Throughout the campaign, local muralist Matt Lively brought the community's imaginative ideas to life, resulting in a collective contribution of $112,000.

The mural spans eight columns featuring 40 unique animal illustrations, some introduced by the young patients at Children’s Hospital.

From a fish submarine captain to a bear playing the guitar, the community's suggestions—paired with their donations—fueled the mural's creative direction and helped to create a one-of-a-kind piece of art that will last into the years, the release said.

“When I was working up here, I could see what it was accomplishing as I was doing it,” Lively explained. “I wanted to give the kids that have to be in the hospital just a couple minutes of thinking of something else.”

Lively noticed the children’s families and their siblings in addition to the hospital staff are enjoying his paintings.

“As far as a hospital goes it's important to keep the staff in good spirits. They're the ones taking care of these kids,” he stated.

Lively said he's even received a request to turn the fish submarine captain into a tattoo.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!