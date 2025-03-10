Kid entrepreneurs show off wares at Richmond Children's Business Fair

RICHMOND, Va. — The Science Museum of Virginia's Dewey Gottwald Center was bustling with young entrepreneurs during the Richmond Children's Business Fair on Sunday afternoon.

Children between the ages of five and 17 showcased their creativity by developing brands, creating products or services and building marketing strategies.

The business-savvy youngsters opened their doors to customers eager to support their endeavors.

Myraeah Garden was one of the many aspiring young entrepreneurs.

"Right here we have breast cancer fans and we've got shirts for kids and stuff," Myraeah explained. "I'm raising money to go to Disneyland! It's been my dream since I was four years old."

Kerwyn Phillip, the president of the Youth Business Exchange, was pleased by this year's attendance.

"It's remarkable to see so many people coming out to support young people," Phillip said. "It's a great, family-friendly event."

The event also featured a panel of youth entrepreneurs who shared their experiences as business owners, inspiring others to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.

