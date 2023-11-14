Richmond chef of HBO fame takes over restaurant space in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thanks in part to a win on a national cooking show, one of the rising stars of the Richmond dining scene is going brick-and-mortar.

Daniel Harthausen is preparing to open a permanent version of his Young Mother pop-up in the current Carytown Cupcakes building at 3111 W. Cary St.

Since 2021, Harthausen has been running Young Mother as a pop-up out of local spots like Restaurant Adarra, Pizza Bones and The Jasper, serving Korean and Japanese-influenced dishes.

While the pop-ups helped him gain local notoriety, Harthausen gained a national following last year when he won the inaugural season of The Big Brunch, a cooking competition show on HBO Max.

