These are some of the highest-paid CEOs in Richmond

Richmond BizSense
The region’s top 21 public company CEOs saw an average decline in their overall compensation of around 2 percent.
Posted at 6:53 AM, Jun 13, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- It was a year of ups and downs when it came to CEO pay at the Richmond region’s publicly traded companies in 2022. The average total compensation package paid to the heads of the area’s largest 21 public companies was valued at $5.69 million last year, down 2.8 percent from the previous year, according to a BizSense analysis of the companies’ recently filed proxy statements. On the downside, 11 of the 21 CEOs received less in total pay last year compared to 2021.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

