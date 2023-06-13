These are some of the highest-paid CEOs in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- It was a year of ups and downs when it came to CEO pay at the Richmond region’s publicly traded companies in 2022. The average total compensation package paid to the heads of the area’s largest 21 public companies was valued at $5.69 million last year, down 2.8 percent from the previous year, according to a BizSense analysis of the companies’ recently filed proxy statements. On the downside, 11 of the 21 CEOs received less in total pay last year compared to 2021.

