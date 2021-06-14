Watch
How the pandemic impacted Richmond-based CEOs pay in 2020

Richmond BizSense
The CEOs of Richmond’s publicly traded companies. Headshots of Hamilton Beach’s Gregory Trepp and NewMarket’s Thomas Gottwald were not available.
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jun 14, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- While 2020 was a bear of a year in many ways, it turned out to be a decent 12-month run for the pay packages of most of the CEOs at Richmond’s publicly traded companies. The average value of the total compensation doled out last year to the top executives at the region’s two dozen or so public companies was $4.8 million, up from $4.1 million in 2019, according to the recent proxy statements filed by each company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

