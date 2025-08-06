Three residents at Richmond senior living facility celebrate 100 years of life

RICHMOND, Va. — Three centenarians at the Barrington at Hioaks were honored with a special celebration marking their remarkable milestone of reaching 100 years of age.

Viola Muller, Joseph Leiski, and Celeste Wood were the guests of honor at an elegant gathering featuring hors d'oeuvres, cake, and champagne to toast their combined three centuries of life.

"I'm a hundred," Wood said. She grew up in a small Essex County community.

"In a place called Hustle, Virginia," she said.

Her family sustained themselves through farming, growing everything they needed.

"Corn, beans, peas, and a beautiful garden. Everything in it, we didn't have to buy no vegetables cause we had plenty of them growing in the field," Wood said.

As a mother of six children, Wood shared her love equally. "All of them was my favorite," she said.

When asked about her secret to longevity, Wood offered simple wisdom: "I took care of myself. I didn't do a lot of foolishness."

Joseph Leiski, a decorated World War II veteran, learned life lessons on the battlefield.

"I learned how to take cover," Leiski said.

A true Virginia gentleman, Leiski was born and raised in Richmond. "I was born in Churchill, 20 North 6th Street," he said.

His work ethic developed at an early age. "Picked up whiskey bottles when I was about 5 years old, for a penny apiece and sold them to the boot legger across the street from where I lived at," Leiski said.

After serving in World War II, Leiski admitted to a period of adjustment. "When I came out of the service, I was wild," he said.

Eventually, he settled down, raised a family in Charles City County, and built a successful business career.

Leiski's advice for younger generations focuses on respect and healthy habits. "Well, when you're 100 years old, the best advice I could give young people is behave yourself and listen to the father and mother, if they're giving you good advice and act proper. Eat a lot of vegetables and fruits," he said.

Wood spent her career working at Levi's.

"I got tired of that but I worked there, cause the money was coming. The more I worked, the more money I had," she said.

Both Leiski and Wood were deeply involved in their churches throughout their lives.

"Just thank the Lord for keeping me," Wood said.

"I might be here next year to see you, who knows," Wood said, concluding with a smile: "God is good all the time."

