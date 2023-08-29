Richmond's Virginia Repertory Theatre commemorates the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Repertory Theatre held Monday a tribute to remember the 60 years since the March on Washington and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

The tribute was based on Dr. King's life and the events leading up to his memorable speech.

Artists filled the Barton Heights neighborhood theatre as they narrated and retold stories from the life, writings, and experiences of Dr. King.

"The march was about equality for everyone. And as we look in 2023 we are in this moment today where we are still talking about equality for everyone," congregant Adrienne Whitaker said. "So it's important for us to look back, but it's also important for us to look forward. And for me that's why this was so important."

Church members told CBS 6 that they felt a special connection to Dr. King and his work because they say he visited the first African Baptist Church in Richmond just weeks after his iconic speech in Washington D.C.

