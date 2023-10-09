Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond-area shops fined for CBD products after new law takes effect

CBD products.jpg
Richmond BizSense
In the first three months that new state regulations on the sale of CBD products have been in effect, about 20 businesses across the state, including two in the Richmond area, have been hit with fines for noncompliance.
CBD products.jpg
Posted at 9:28 AM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 09:28:31-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond area businesses are among the companies that have been fined for noncompliance with hemp and CBD product regulations in the first three months after they took effect in Virginia. The new rules put into place July 1 changed the definition of what’s considered legal for hemp products in Virginia. Hemp products can have no more than a 0.3 percent total THC concentration. They also must have no more than 2 milligrams of total THC per package or no less than a 25:1 ratio of CBD to total THC in a package, in addition to other new rules such as a requirement that retail businesses get permits to sell CBD.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone