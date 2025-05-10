Richmond Catholics welcome Pope Leo XIV, first American pontiff

RICHMOND, Va. — Robert Prevost, who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV, made history this week as the first U.S.-born pope. But his connection to South America adds another layer of significance to his election.

The 69-year-old was chosen Thursday on the second day of the papal conclave after the cardinal electors reached the required two-thirds majority.

Catholic churches worldwide are gathering for special masses to celebrate the historic occasion, including the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Richmond.

"This will be the first mass here where Pope is mentioned in the Eucharistic prayer of the mass, so that is both an expression of our bond with the pope, as well as our special prayer for him as he carries out this ministry as our shepherd," Father Tony Marques said.

Marques says Bishop Knestot will lead the celebration for Pope Leo XIV, the 267th head of the Catholic Church.

Richmond Catholics are eager to learn what priorities the new pontiff will establish.

"We will be very interested to see what he speaks about as his priorities, but already both in his remarks that we heard at the balcony of Saint Peters yesterday, as well as the remarks that he gave at the homily during today's mass at the Sistine chapel, he spoke about the church's mission of being the light of the world that seems to be an important thing and I'm sure as the weeks go on we'll hear more from him about other priorities," Marques said.

