RICHMOND, Va. -- Cat and coffee lovers alike will soon have a new hangout when Richmond’s newest – and only – cat café debuts this spring in the Fan. The Purrfect Bean is set to open in April in a 1,700-square-foot, two-story location at 214 N. Lombardy St. The new café space used to host the brick-and-mortar location of Westray’s Finest Ice Cream, which closed last August to focus on its ice cream trucks. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
What you need to know about Richmond's new cat café Purrfect Bean
