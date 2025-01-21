What you need to know about Richmond's new cat café Purrfect Bean

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cat and coffee lovers alike will soon have a new hangout when Richmond’s newest – and only – cat café debuts this spring in the Fan. The Purrfect Bean is set to open in April in a 1,700-square-foot, two-story location at 214 N. Lombardy St. The new café space used to host the brick-and-mortar location of Westray’s Finest Ice Cream, which closed last August to focus on its ice cream trucks. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.