Richmond cake artist tapped by Wendy's to create cake masterpiece

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local cake artist and her unbelievable sweet creations are drawing the attention of a fast food chain.

Raina Washington, owner of The Sweet Stop of RVA, answered the call from a Wendy’s executive in Chesapeake who challenged her to create a cake replica of items on their new breakfast menu.

Shelby Brown

Washington, has been wowing the Richmond community with her extravagant creations for the past 20 years. She was even featured last year on the Food Network as a competitor on Big Time Bake.

Her Wendy’s assignment came on the heels of a breakfast blitz contest that the Chesapeake restaurant held. They selected 10 winners, who all got to chow down on Washington’s cake.

She says she dug deep to raise the bar and created a cake that even defied gravity.

“You could pick up the coffee mug and flip it over and nothing would come out. The cake wouldn’t fall out. I had to take it up a notch. Everything was edible. Even the tray it was on was sculpted from chocolate. Ketchup packets were edible. Salt packets were edible. The mug was all cake. The chicken biscuit was all cake. The potato wedges were rice crispy treats. Every piece was edible” Washington said.

She said all of her cake creations are crafted with love and she is not only known for her yummy treats, but also for mentoring young cake artists.

You may even see her Sweet Stop dessert truck rolling around RVA.

On Sunday, March 7 you can find her outside of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts participating in the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience. Mobile Soul Sunday is the kickoff to Black Restaurant Week 2021.

The Sweet Stop of RVA truck will be parked next to the Rumors of War exhibit from noon until 5 p.m.

