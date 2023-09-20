Richmond business owners expanding with 'listening bar' in Carver

RICHMOND, Va. -- Herbie Abernethy and Josh Novicki are dialing up their presence in Carver.

The duo, who own neighborhood restaurants Cobra Cabana on West Marshall Street and Hot For Pizza Leigh Street, have a “listening bar” in the works at 312 Goshen St.

Dubbed Space Mountain Hi-Fi, the new spot will be equipped with high-quality audio equipment for playing music on vinyl records, along with a full bar.

Also known as “audiophile bars,” the concept dates back over a century to Japan, where people would go to intimate cafes to drink cocktails and listen to rare records. In recent years these bars have seen a resurgence domestically, primarily in major cities including Los Angeles, Miami and New York City. Space Mountain will be the first such venue in Richmond.

