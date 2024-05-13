Minus Coliseum demo funds, revised Richmond budget up for council vote tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Following several rounds of workshops and amendments, Richmond City Council is set to vote tonight on the proposed budget for next fiscal year after a final public hearing at its 6 p.m. meeting.

The proposed budget for fiscal year 2025 has been slightly amended based on feedback and requests from councilmembers, who have held multiple workshops with city staff since Mayor Levar Stoney presented the $2.9 billion spending plan in March.

Those amendments include the removal of nearly all of the $3 million that administrators had requested to demolish the Richmond Coliseum, in favor of funding other priorities and providing $2 million more for Richmond Public Schools, which had been allocated over $237 million.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.