Richmond brothers opening their second indoor golf venue

RICHMOND, Va. -- A year after opening their first indoor golf venue near Scott’s Addition, the Uhazie brothers are ready to take a second shot.

Patrick and Doug Uhazie have secured a spot for a new location for their Indoor Golf RVA, which features simulator-powered hitting bays allowing members to play virtual versions of real-life courses.

The second location will fill a ground floor space at 4501 E. Main St. in the Waterford at Rocketts Landing, the newest apartment development in the East End neighborhood.

Patrick said he and his brother hadn’t necessarily been seeking out a new location so quickly until the opportunity was brought to them by a broker.

