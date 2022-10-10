Couple opening Richmond region’s first Bricks and Minifigs — a retail chain that sells new and used Legos
Paul and Carrie Indelicato are opening the region’s first Bricks and Minifigs — a retail chain that sells new and used Legos.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The building blocks are being put into place for the region’s first Bricks and Minifigs, a chain of stores that sells new and used Legos. Paul and Carrie Indelicato bought the franchise rights to bring the brand to the Richmond market and leased an outpost last week in the Colonnades West shopping center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
