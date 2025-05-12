2 Virginia women beat breast cancer. Now they're raising funds to support other patients.

RICHMOND, Va. — This Mother's Day, two central Virginia mothers are sharing their breast cancer journeys and the nonprofits they've created to help others facing similar battles.

Bianca Robinson and LaDonna Lewis were both diagnosed with breast cancer before the age of 30, an experience they described as devastating.

"I was diagnosed with Stage Two breast cancer when I was 29," Robinson said.

"I was 27," Lewis said.

The news was life-changing for both women.

"It rocked my world when they told me that there were six masses in there," Robinson said.

"It felt like a death sentence. Honestly," Lewis said.

Both women underwent months of chemotherapy and double mastectomies. Robinson's case was particularly urgent due to the aggressive nature of her cancer.

"The type of breast cancer I was diagnosed with HER2-positive breast cancer, and they said that's one of the aggressive forms of breast cancer, so everything just went really quickly," Robinson said.

With support from loved ones, both women successfully completed their treatments.

"I ring the bell when I was done with the six months, and then I ring the bell again when I was fully completed with all my treatments," Robinson said.

Their experiences inspired them to help other women facing breast cancer. Robinson founded "Walking with Young Pink Warriors," focusing on the mental health challenges that come with a cancer diagnosis.

"I had never had mental health, any mental health issues, until I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and at that point, all I could think about was my future self, and how would I live life with being a breast cancer survivor," Robinson said.

"Mental health sessions really helped me to see like, No, you're more than a breast cancer survivor, like you're still a young woman that still has a lot of life to live," she added.

Lewis created "A Pink Christmas Foundation" to address the financial burdens faced by breast cancer patients under 40.

"Knowing that there are a lot of moms that are going through treatment that just don't have the energy to provide. I wanted to be that resource to fill in that gap," Lewis said.

The two mothers have joined forces to organize a fundraising event specifically highlighting moms affected by breast cancer.

On Sunday, May 25, they will host a 5K at Dorey Park in Henrico featuring food, vendors, and activities to support those impacted by breast cancer.

"We want to have fun. We want to laugh with you. We want you to be surrounded by a lot of love and support that day," Lewis said.

"It's going to be amazing. I can't wait," she added.

"This is, I mean, our first 5K but we are really, really excited," Robinson said.

A portion of the proceeds will go to local families who have lost loved ones to breast cancer.

"We may not know you personally, but we still want to make sure that you feel that love and support," Robinson said.

