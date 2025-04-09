'Lock windows and doors' police warn after sharing Richmond home break-in video

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police shared video of a person they said has been breaking into homes in the middle of the night and stealing things.

The crimes have been reported in several Richmond communities, including the Museum District and Windsor Farms.

Police said the suspect wears dark clothing and a face mask.

He enters through a door, uses a flashlight to find and steal items, and then walks away.

“We are asking the public to please lock their windows and doors during the overnight hours,” Third Precinct Captain Angela Smith said. “If you see anyone suspicious in your neighborhood, please call 911. For those with security systems, we recommend that you activate them at night.”

Due to the camera settings, the clothing of the suspect appears bright in the photos and video, but it is a dark color or black.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.