Richmond city employees find body at work, call police

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are investigating after a body was discovered at the city waste management collection and transfer station along the 3000 block of Maury Street on Friday.

City workers made the discovery at about 8:19 a.m. and called police.

No information was released about the age nor the gender of the person whose body was found.

"Major Crimes detectives are investigating," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death."

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story.


