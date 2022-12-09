Watch Now
There's big change for this year's holiday boat parade on the James River

Max Walraven
The Richmond Boat Parade of Lights
Posted at 7:33 AM, Dec 09, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- A holiday tradition on the water returns this weekend, and this year, the decorated vessels that make up the Richmond Boat Parade of Lights will be pulling into a new destination. The annual flotilla, which sees participants decorate their boats with stringed lights and other holiday displays, returns to the river on Saturday, departing Rocketts Landing at 5 p.m. and ending at Kingsland Marina around 7 p.m.

Dredging at Kingsland, home to the popular Lilly Pad restaurant, has reached depths enough to allow all the boats in this year’s parade to tie up at the venue at the end of the route, owner Max Walraven said. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

