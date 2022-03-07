Mobile Soul Sunday opens week-long Richmond Black Restaurant Experience

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mobile Soul Sunday kicked off the sixth year of the week-long Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.

The event in Monroe Park featured about 20 Black-owned food trucks and live music.

Co-founders Shemicia Bowen and Kelli Lemon said they started the event to spotlight Richmond's talented Black-owned restaurants. After that first year, Lemon said they expanded to include chefs, caterers and food trucks.

"This is about highlighting the Black food industry," Bowen said. "Over the course of the past six years, Richmond Black Restaurant and our partners have yielded over $3 million funneled right into this Black restaurant scene."

Bowen said that funding was pivotal during the pandemic since the group was able to offer relief, including grants, to businesses.

"We want to see these businesses grow, sustain and survive," Bowen said.

Since the event began in 2017 with 19 Black-owned restaurants, it has grown to feature 40 restaurants this year.

The Richmond Black Restaurant Experience runs Sunday, March 6 through Sunday, March 13. Click here for links to the restaurants' websites and menus.