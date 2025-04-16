Richmond 'Big Feet Meet' unites students in inclusive sports competition

RICHMOND, Va. — More than 275 students from 11 middle and high schools came together Wednesday for the "Richmond Big Feet Meet," a unified sports event that pairs students of all abilities for a day of track and field competition.

"Sport is a unifier of all people, it's a connector," said Torrie Lashley, a Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools Coordinator. "Our kids get the opportunity to be among each other, their friends. So when we get out here and see each other, it brings me joy."

The event featured students participating in various track and field activities with volunteers serving as partners. The focus wasn't on winning but on building connections and relationships.

"That's what we pride ourselves on. Building those long-lasting relationships," Lashley explained.

The Big Feet Meet emphasizes abilities rather than disabilities, creating an inclusive environment where everyone can participate and contribute.

"We look at your ability. Everybody can bring a smile to someone to brighten their day," Lashley said. "Coming here today, seeing the smiles, the high-fives... I was participating. They challenged me in corn hole today, and I said 'yes, let's go'... and that's what sports do."

Students who participated shared their enthusiasm about the event.

"We were both getting out all of our energy," said Isaiah Kane, a student participant.

Ty'Lon Rattloff proudly described his performance: "I managed to kick it really hard."

Other students echoed similar sentiments of enjoyment. "It just felt amazing, all the challenges," said Raquelle Wright, while Jael Hernandez added, "It was still a blast. I still loved it."

For some students, the event was about making connections. "I just wanted to make it feel like... wanted to make them feel comfortable with me and have fun," shared Dere'yana Rayford.

Lashley emphasized that the true value of the program lies in its inclusive nature.

"Just understanding that when you help one, you help all, and not looking as though anyone with a disability is on the outside," she said. "Bring them in. Let's be included. Let them know that there is a special place that resides in your heart by helping and supporting them no matter what."

