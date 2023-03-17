Man dies after being hit by car on North Belvidere in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — A man is dead after being hit by a car at the intersection of North Belvidere Street and West Leigh Street early Friday morning, according to Richmond Police.

The collision happened just before 3 a.m. when the man was attempting to cross from the west side of the street to the east side.

Police said when they got to the scene, they found the man face down in the northbound lanes of North Belvidere. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

WTVR Police investigate after a pedestrian was killed on North Belvidere Street in Richmond, Va.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit the man remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator D. Peppel at (804) 646-1042 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.