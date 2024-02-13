Watch Now
Richmond outpost of Basic City Beer Co. sold to longtime employee

BizSense
Posted at 6:35 AM, Feb 13, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Basic City Beer Co.’s Manchester taproom is changing its business model after changing hands.

The satellite outpost at 212 W. 6th St., opened by the Waynesboro-based brewery in 2018, was sold last month to a group led by longtime employee Curtis Lee for an undisclosed amount.

The deal closed Jan. 20 and will transition the taproom away from technically being a brewery. The new operation under Lee will carry the Basic City name and serve its beer, but no longer brew on the premises or be classified as a brewery.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
