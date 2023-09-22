Richmond-Based Nonprofit Hosts 4th Annual Remembrance Walk/Run to Honor the Lives of Loved Ones

RICHMOND, Va. -- While there is no one right way to grieve the loss of a loved one, finding a way to remember them can be a part of the healing process. On September 23, 2023, Full Circle Grief Center will virtually host its 4th Annual Miles in Memory Remembrance Walk/Run, to help participants honor a loved one. People of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate.

An in-person reception will also be held at the Full Circle Grief Center (10611 Patterson Ave. Suite 201) from 10am-1pm that will include testimonials, refreshments and raffle drawings.

With its mission to provide bereavement resources in the community, Full Circle is a Richmond-based nonprofit that has served over 19,000 parents and children since it was founded in 2008 by Founder/Executive Director Allyson Drake.

Inspired by the notion of “Your walk. Your way.,” Miles in Memory participants are encouraged to set a customized distance or time-based goal to commemorate their loved one such as a birthday, anniversary or any number that holds personal significance.

Over the past three years, several hundred people have participated in Miles in Memory locally, nationally, and internationally, generating nearly $50,000 to support Full Circle’s programs.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Optima Health, Patient First, The Strum Group, and UDig. All earnings from this event help fund grief support groups and educational programs so they can remain free of charge for those in the bereavement community.

Since Miles in Memory began virtually in 2020, it has since evolved to include an in-person community celebration. Featuring crafts, refreshments, and remembrance activities, in-person participants have the opportunity to connect with Full Circle’s staff, volunteers, and with one another.

To register, click the link below.

https://runsignup.com/Race/VA/Henrico/MilesinMemoryWalkRun.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!