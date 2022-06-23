Richmond-based CarLotz shutters half its stores

RICHMOND, Va. -- CarLotz’s rough ride as a public company continues. The Scott’s Addition-based used-car consignment retailer has faced a bevy of speedbumps since going public through a SPAC deal in early 2021. Most noticeable of late is the performance of its stock price, which has plummeted from a high at its initial listing of $11.92 on Jan. 22, 2021, to 48 cents per share at the closing bell on Wednesday. That’s a 96 percent decline in 18 months. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

