Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond Ballet moving performance series to renovated VMFA theater

richmond-ballet-performance-2048x1415.jpg
Richmond Ballet dancers in a production of “Thrive” by Ma Cong. (<i>Courtesy of Sarah Ferguson/Richmond Ballet</i>)<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
(<i>Courtesy of Sarah Ferguson/Richmond Ballet</i>)<br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
richmond-ballet-performance-2048x1415.jpg
Posted at 11:02 AM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 11:02:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The State Ballet of Virginia is getting ready to take the stage at the state’s fine arts museum. Richmond Ballet is planning to permanently relocate its Studio Series program to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts starting with the 2024-25 performance season. The Studio Series is currently held at Richmond Ballet’s headquarters at 407 E. Canal St. The departure of the program will mean the end of the organization’s public performances in the downtown space.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone