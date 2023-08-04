Richmond Ballet moving performance series to renovated VMFA theater

RICHMOND, Va. — The State Ballet of Virginia is getting ready to take the stage at the state’s fine arts museum. Richmond Ballet is planning to permanently relocate its Studio Series program to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts starting with the 2024-25 performance season. The Studio Series is currently held at Richmond Ballet’s headquarters at 407 E. Canal St. The departure of the program will mean the end of the organization’s public performances in the downtown space.

