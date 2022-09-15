Richmond author shares how a book can change a child's life

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 is leading the If You Give A Child A Book campaign to raise money to give children at local Title One schools new books to take home and call their own.

When Ti'Eja Woodson reminiscences some of her favorite memories from elementary school, she thinks of books.

The Richmond City Public School graduate said going to the book fair and getting a new book was something she looked forward to every year.

But she said if you had asked six-year-old Ti'Eja if she ever thought she'd write her own children's book, the answer would have been no.

"If younger Ti'Eja knew that she was going to be an author, she would be surprised. But she would be appreciative of the opportunity to spread her words throughout the community," Woodson said.

Titled 31 Affirmations, Woodson released the children's book last March after a conversation with a college professor.

"Specifically for grade school children or elementary school kids, just to speak positivity within themselves," Woodson said.

Woodson said representation was important to her when writing this book with each page illustrated with a diverse group of children.

The book is filled with enough affirmations to repeat every day of the month.

They are mantras of meaning that fifth-grade reading teacher Ridgely Carter-Minter felt would be great for her students.

"We have students that say, I can't read or I don't like reading because it's hard or things like that. This is a book that you can use as a resource to just pour back into the chow and just help them feel better about themselves," Carter-Minter said.

She purchased the book of affirmations last year and has used it in multiple lessons since.

"A book can change a child's life. So that's ultimately why you will want to do whatever you can to just make a difference in a child's life," Carter-Minter said.

She and Woodson said the power in a child being able to choose and take home a book they like is unmatched.

"Your bucket is empty, those kind of fill your bucket back. Because you know that the gift of reading is something that you can't take from a kid," Carter-Minter said.

"It's gonna give them the opportunity to know that no, this is not just the book, this is what life is," Woodson said.

Woodson said there may be another children's book on the way, possibly the story of a little girl as she is about to deliver a baby girl next year.

