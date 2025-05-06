Richmond can be a challenging place to live for asthma and allergy sufferers. What can you do?

RICHMOND, Va. — May is Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month, and the Richmond Henrico Health District (RHHD) is encouraging families to create an Asthma Action Plan.

RHHD Director Dr. Elaine Perry said an action plan is especially important for children when they go to school, daycare, or summer camp.

The plan should include a step-by-step guide to managing symptoms, avoiding triggers, and knowing exactly what to do in an emergency.

“Asthma management really does need to be tailored to the individual. That's where having that all written down somewhere, so anybody can look at it and say, ‘Oh, this is what I do’ — it really is important,” Dr. Perry stated.

Individuals with asthma or asthma-like symptoms, including chest tightness or pain, wheezing when exhaling, and/or trouble sleeping caused by shortness of breath, coughing, or wheezing, should talk to a physician.

The Richmond region is designated as an Asthma Capital by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. This designation is based on asthma prevalence, emergency room visits, and asthma-related fatalities.

The foundation also ranks our area eighth on the list of most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies.

“We do see that [Richmond] is higher than the national average, which I think, given the pollen situation we've been having over here the last couple of weeks, is probably not a surprise to everyone,” Dr. Perry explained.

Managing asthma also means ensuring you and your family get rest, adequate sleep and hydration, and eat healthy foods.

Community members can get help connecting to a primary care physician, regardless of insurance status, by visiting this website.

