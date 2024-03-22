Richmond artist Sky Burkson creates tiny worlds from paper

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cloaked figure guards the stone castle. Several lanterns scattered across the grounds illuminate a nearby forest encircling the structure. Everything appears normal, but there’s something odd. Everything seems so … tiny. Take a few steps back and it all makes sense.

Created by Richmond miniaturist Sky Burkson, the scene is just one of many this artist intricately hand-cuts out of paper. Burkson, who has been professionally creating models since 2019, is primarily inspired by video games. “I’m a big video game fan and I love exploring pop culture,” he says. “I thought, ‘Why not explore those landscapes?’”

Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.