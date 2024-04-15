What inspires Ryan Myers to turn iconic Richmond scenes into expressions of quirky art

RICHMOND, Va. -- In one popular poster developed by Ryan Myers, you first notice the bold colors of the Galaxy Diner storefront in Carytown. The colors draw you in and, when you look closer, that’s when you notice a distinctly alien-looking customer making their order at the bar.

That subtle joke is only one of many artistic modes that Myers operates in. Another is more wryly sarcastic, like the view of the Carillon that is subtitled, “Richmond’s Most Inconvenient Musical Instrument.”

Then there are examples of more in-your-face humor, like the demon-red poster titled “The West End: Sacrifice Your Soul and Give Up Your Dreams.”

In the hundreds of such prints he’s created, Myers captures iconic landscapes, local lore, and the most insidery of in-jokes. While the scenes he depicts often include humor, they are also simply and stunningly beautiful and always reflective of something uniquely Richmond. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.