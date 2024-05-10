Richmond police searching for man connected to string of armed robberies

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man wanted in a string of armed robberies during in-person transactions that would usually start online.

The suspect and victims would meet to make the transactions, which would consist of a sale of expensive cell phones. When the sale began, the suspect flashed a gun, stole money from the victim, and ran away.

Police say the robberies took place the week of April 29 in Richmond's East End.

The below images are of the suspect, and an example of the jersey that he was wearing during the robberies:

Police say anyone conducting business with a stranger is welcome to use one of two Safe Exchange Zones at police precincts across the city. Both are monitored by a video camera 24 hours a day.

You can find the zones here:

Second Precinct, 177 East Belt Boulevard

Fourth Precinct, 2219 Chamberlayne Avenue

If you have any information about the armed robberies, police ask you to call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

