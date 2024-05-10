Watch Now
Richmond police searching for man connected to string of armed robberies

imani thumbnails - 2024-05-10T152058.264.png
Richmond Police Department
imani thumbnails - 2024-05-10T152058.264.png
Posted at 3:41 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 15:41:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Police Department is searching for a man wanted in a string of armed robberies during in-person transactions that would usually start online.

The suspect and victims would meet to make the transactions, which would consist of a sale of expensive cell phones. When the sale began, the suspect flashed a gun, stole money from the victim, and ran away.

Police say the robberies took place the week of April 29 in Richmond's East End.

The below images are of the suspect, and an example of the jersey that he was wearing during the robberies:

imani thumbnails - 2024-05-10T152058.264.png
thumbnail_image003.png

Police say anyone conducting business with a stranger is welcome to use one of two Safe Exchange Zones at police precincts across the city. Both are monitored by a video camera 24 hours a day.

download.png

You can find the zones here:

Second Precinct, 177 East Belt Boulevard
Fourth Precinct, 2219 Chamberlayne Avenue

If you have any information about the armed robberies, police ask you to call First Precinct Detective J. Clark at (804) 646-0698 or call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

