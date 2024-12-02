Watch Now
Let's shop! Here's a rundown of Richmond-area markets where you can find local Christmas gifts

Style Weekly
A happy Bird at the beloved Bizarre Market pop-up which used to by at Chop Suey but is now in VisArts on Main Street.
RICHMOND, Va. — ‘Tis the season when even those averse to shopping must make a few purchases in the name of friendship and goodwill. Fortunately, this is Richmond, and the array of shopping experiences is lively and varied, so whether you want a market with hot toddies, tarot cards or just one that’s dog-friendly, we’ve got you covered. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

