Why Richmond-area hotels are about to get more expensive: 'This will be a game changer'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Looking to capitalize on a rebound in tourism and lodging in the wake of the pandemic, a group of hotel operators and tourism officials is making a push for a new lodging fee for the region that they say would bring its marketing efforts in line with competitor cities. Richmond Region Tourism is spearheading the effort that would establish a so-called tourism improvement district (TID), in which hotel visitors would be charged a 2 percent fee on their nightly room rates that would be put toward marketing and sales activities to better promote and attract business to the region. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews.