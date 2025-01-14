2.8 magnitude earthquake sends shake through the Richmond area

RICHMOND, Va. — Multiple neighbors in the Richmond area are reporting they felt a shake on Tuesday evening. As it turns out, it was a 2.8 magnitude earthquake centered in the Beaverdam area of Hanover County.

Initial reports indicate the earthquake had a depth of seven miles.

The earthquake happened around 5:30 p.m. CBS 6 asked our Facebook followers if they felt it. Multiple residents near the West End responded.

"Yes! Entire house shook!!" Hannah Wells wrote.

"Big boom and the whole house shook. The foundation shook really hard," wrote Debbie Roberts.

