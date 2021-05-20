Richmond area attorney charged with sex crimes

RICHMOND, Va. -- A former state and federal special prosecutor who is now a criminal defense attorney has hired his own defense attorney.

Matthew Pinsker has been indicted by a grand jury for rape, object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery.

A booking photo of Pinsker was taken at the Henrico County Jail Wednesday and he was released on bond.

"Two of the charges carry up to life in prison if convicted, so they're very high-level charges,” said CBS6 legal analyst Todd Stone.

According to VCU spokesman Michael Porter, Pinsker also served as a VCU adjunct professor in the Wilder school from 2013 to February 12, 2021.

He left a week after a woman accused him of a number of sex crimes.

The incident report shows the crime was reported happening at a law office on Dominion Boulevard in the far West End. Indictments also state the victim was in a state of mental incapacity or helplessness.

"That's the sort of thing you see when there's an allegation that someone used a drug to knock someone out,” said Stone.

“Sometimes that language pops up when there's a disability or extreme intoxication, where there's a level of taking advantage of someone against their will."