Veteran Richmond architect sells his firm, becomes buyer’s in-house designer

RICHMOND, Va. -- A longtime fixture in Richmond’s architecture scene is giving up his business, but not his drafting table just yet.

Joe Yates recently sold his namesake firm, Joseph F. Yates Architects, to Process Design and Service, an engineering design firm based in Mechanicsville.

The cash transaction, which closed Oct. 1, brings an end to Yates’ ownership of his 27-year-old business, but not to the practice, which is continuing as a division of PDS.

The arrangement makes Yates the in-house architect for PDS, which focuses on industrial buildings and equipment, while allowing him and his team of one full-timer and one part-timer to continue the work his firm has become known for: residential adaptive reuse and rehabs.

