400 apartments planned for Northside site near Six Points

BizSense
Posted at 6:45 AM, Jun 03, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Hundreds of apartments for lower income residents are on the drawing board for the Northside as an out-of-town real estate firm continues to go big in Richmond.

Elmington, a Nashville, Tennessee-based developer, has filed plans to build up to 400 apartments on a 23-acre parcel at 2811 Rady St. near the Six Points neighborhood.

The units would be available for residents earning up to 60 percent of the area median income and, if approved, the project would be one of the highest density housing developments for lower income renters in the city in recent years.

It’s one of two major housing developments Elmington is pursuing in Richmond. A few weeks ago the company announced plans for a 260-unit low-income project at 2201 McDonough St. on the Southside.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

