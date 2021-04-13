Mayor's proposed anti-hate policy would impact the Confederate flag in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has proposed a new anti-hate policy that would ban the displaying and selling symbols of white supremacy, neo-Nazi ideology, and the Confederate flag on city-owned property.

The mayor said the proposed ordinance follows his decision to remove Confederate statues from Monument Avenue and other spots around over the summer.

"This ordinance is not broad, subjective, or up to interpretation. In fact, it's quite explicit. The city will not give space to people or beliefs that endanger the lives of Black people and in doing so prohibit the healing process that our community so desperately needs."

Mayor Stoney also urged Richmonders to comment on the city's equity agenda before the April 18 deadline.