Richmond announces plans for Saturday's Spider watch party

Richmond Spiders Watch Party vs Iowa 03.jpg
WTVR
Richmond Spiders fans rally at the Robins Center while watching the Spiders defeat Iowa in the NCAA Tournament.
Posted at 2:28 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 14:28:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Spiders fans who cannot make the trip to Buffalo, New York for Saturday's NCAA Tournament game versus 4-seed Providence are invited to cheer on the team at the Robins Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game is expected to tip-off at about 6:10 p.m.

About 2,000 Richmond fans were at the Robins Center on Thursday afternoon to watch the 12-seed Spiders upset 5-seed Iowa.

If a smaller crowd is more your speed, the UR Alumni Association is hosting an off-campus game watch party at Atlas 42 in Innsbrook.

Richmond improved its NCAA Tournament record to 9-9, with all the wins coming when the Spiders were seeded 12th or lower.

In 1991, Richmond became the tournament’s first 15-seed to defeat a No. 2 seed with a 73-69 win over Syracuse.

