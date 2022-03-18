Richmond announces plans for Saturday's Spider watch party

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Spiders fans who cannot make the trip to Buffalo, New York for Saturday's NCAA Tournament game versus 4-seed Providence are invited to cheer on the team at the Robins Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the game is expected to tip-off at about 6:10 p.m.

About 2,000 Richmond fans were at the Robins Center on Thursday afternoon to watch the 12-seed Spiders upset 5-seed Iowa.

If a smaller crowd is more your speed, the UR Alumni Association is hosting an off-campus game watch party at Atlas 42 in Innsbrook.

Richmond improved its NCAA Tournament record to 9-9, with all the wins coming when the Spiders were seeded 12th or lower.

In 1991, Richmond became the tournament’s first 15-seed to defeat a No. 2 seed with a 73-69 win over Syracuse.