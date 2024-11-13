City Council debates humans vs. animals before voting to approve new Richmond animal shelter

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond City Council voted to approve the purchase of a Fan District property to serve as a new animal shelter.

The Tuesday night vote was 7-2 with 5th District Council member Stephanie Lynch and 6th Voter District Council member Ellen Robertson voting against the project.

Last month, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) Director Christie Chipps-Peters told CBS 6 she believed she found her “dream” property 2310 West Cary Street to serve as the city’s next shelter.

Like many shelters nationwide, RACC regularly posts pleas for help on social media to adopt pets and empty their persistently full shelter currently located on Chamberlayne Avenue.

Chipps-Peters shared that she has big dreams for the massive space in the Fan District, including cat condos in the front window, a store, and a social space.

About 25 project supporters wore stickers and carried handmade signs before speaking during the public comment period.

“I’m a passionate volunteer with RACC and a proud adopter of three shelter pets. I’m here today because I believe deeply in the mission of RACC,” one resident told the city council.

A veterinarian with RACC urged council members to approve the project to allow staff to move adoptions to a separate space and better serve the public.

The city voted to pay $2 million for the building using funds allocated for an improvement project for Commerce Road, but state funding freed up that money.

Both Lynch and Robertson voiced their opposition saying RACC is important to the city but humans need the money more than animals.

“As a social worker, as a community member, as a citizen — I can’t look my people in the eye and say I voted to give $3 million for a center and not fund the family crisis fund, not funding homeless services,” Lynch stated.

Lynch spoke about a “cognitive dissonance” between her and the supporters of the project.

“I am feeling like we are in a different universe right now that we are sitting here talking about how to protect — people who are homeless, how to protect their dogs and not protect them,” she said.

WTVR 5th District Council member Stephanie Lynch

Robertson said she knows of more than 200 individuals who are seeking shelter in the city.

“My people on the Southside would say if we got extra money for Commerce, please help me save the foundation of my house,” she explained.

Council President Kristen Nye acknowledged there are other issues they need to address, but said they could work on both priorities.

“Tonight we have a paper in front of us to buy a building that came on the market that seemed like a good opportunity,” Nye stated.

RACC told the City Council they believe they can get the new shelter up and running by sometime next year.

The Chamberlayne Avenue shelter will remain open to help animals heal before transitioning to the new adoption center.

