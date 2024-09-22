Calendar contest winners revealed at Richmond Animal League's new Fall Fest

RICHMOND, Va. -- Animal lovers and their pets gathered to celebrate the start of autumn at Richmond Animal League’s (RAL) first-ever Fall Fest.

The event featured live music, food trucks, local vendors and fun for humans and pets. There were also adoptable animals on-site, hoping to find their forever homes.

During the event, winners of this year’s RAL Calendar Contest were announced, including Walter the Weather Dog. The CBS 6 viewer favorite came in sixth place by raising more than $5,500 for the shelter.

Raissa Gore's dog Daisy came in fifth bringing in more than $6,500 and Thelma Ruhlen's kitty came in fourth with more than $7,000 raised.

Julie Bigam's cat Simba came was third raising more than $9,300 and Big Al scored second by raising nearly $9,500.

Mark Paniccia's dog Maya won the contest and the cover spot by raising nearly $13,400.

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Richmond Animal League's new Fall Fest

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Richmond Animal League's new Fall Fest

This year's calendar contest raised nearly $86,500 to help animals in need.

Lauren Behringer, RAL’s Special Events Manager, called the total "absolutely amazing" and that "seeing the community come together every year" for the contest was wonderful.

"Who doesn't want to see their pet being a calendar model, right? But also, it's a great way to give back," Behringer said. "It's so wonderful seeing all these pets and their people giving back. And a lot of these pets that enter the contest used to be shelter pets. A lot of them were once adopted from a shelter, whether it was ours or another rescue organization, and so it really hits home for a lot of these contestants."

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.